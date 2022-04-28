By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—ANGRY youths in Owo town, Ondo State, have chased away the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, from his constituency, over alleged poor performance over the years.

Ogunmolasuyi, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, narrowly escaped being mobbed by the youths, who disrupted a meeting organised to discuss his re-election to the Assembly.

The lawmaker, who represents Owo Constituency 1, in Owo Local Government Area of the state, was booed and chased away from the meeting.

In a viral video, the youths were heard pouring invectives while in pursuit of the lawmaker and his entourage.

The youths, who were carrying sticks and stones, were heard saying “We dare you to come here again.”

When contacted, the embattled lawmaker said he was not chased out but attacked by some suspected thugs.

He said: “We have five wards in my constituency and one of the wards is Iloro and I am from Igboroko, so that particular ward isn’t my ward but one of the wards under my constituency.

“There is an aspirant from that ward contesting under the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP. I was told that he was the one that mobilized thugs to the scene but I had already left. Those people I see are not the people who can speak for my community or constituency.”