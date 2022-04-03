By Chinasa Afigbo

The Energetic Beninese diva Angélique Kidjo won the Best World Music Album for, ‘Mother Nature’, at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3rd, 2022. While receiving the gilded gramophone she thanked the Nigerian artistes who featured in the album, from Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Mr. Eazi.

Angélique‘s fifth Grammy award ablum ‘Mother Nature’ was worked on by several Producers such as Kel P of (Burna Boy), James Poyser of The Roots, Vtek, Rexxie, Synematik, Blue Lab Beats, -M-, Brad Thomas Ackley, David Donatien and Dany Synthé.

Who is Angélique Kidjo

The Fifth time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo is one of the greatest artists from Africa constantly putting African Art and music on the global scene. She is a creative force with fourteen albums to her name. A recipient of the prestigious 2015 Crystal Award given by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and the 2016 Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award. Angelique has performed with several international orchestras and symphonies, including the Bruckner Orchestra, The Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and the Philharmonie de Paris. Her live show was recently captured at the famous Austin City Limits, making its television debut in January 2016.

In 2019, Angélique Kidjo was named a Commander of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Minister of Culture.