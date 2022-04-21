Managing Director, Mr. Ebose Augustine

By Rosemary Iwunze



The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved Local Passengers’ Flight Welfare Scheme for Anchor Insurance Company Limited.



This follows the firm’s determination to expand its retail market which aims to subsequently increase premium earnings and deepen penetration.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Ebose Augustine, said that the scheme will run henceforth with its existing general insurance products.

In its approval letter to the company, NAICOM stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred on the Commission by Insurance Act 2003, your Company is hereby granted a “no objection” to introduce your product tagged “Local Passengers’ Flight Welfare Scheme” to the Nigerian Insurance market.”



According to the Managing Director, the company sees this approval as another opportunity to make the Nigerian local flight passengers enjoy more peace of mind.

He urged the local flight operators to see the insurance product as a value-added package that will endear them to their well valued passengers.



Augustine said: “As one of the fastest growing insurance companies in Nigeria, we thrive in providing our clients with top quality insurance care through our friendly and experienced professionals, timely claim administration, customer-friendly products and super customer experience delivery.”

