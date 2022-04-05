 Anambra PDP denies sacking Chairman, Asolo

The alleged fake suspension letter.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday, denied that it had sacked the Acting Chairman of the party in Anambra State, Okey Asolo, who is from Ward 13 in Onitsha North Local Government Area.

Addressing newsmen in Onitsha, Deputy Chairman of PDP Onitsha North LGA, Chigbo Onyia and Chairman of Ward 13, Onitsha North LGA, Sir Ezekiel Okechukwu, denied any crisis in either the Ward or Local Government level of the party that could warrant suspending the state PDP Chairman.

Onyia addressed the newsmen on behalf of PDP Chairman in Onitsha North, Obumneke Inoma.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze disagrees as Soludo offers ‘amnesty’ to agitators in Anambra

He said that some faceless people have been circulating a forged letter dated April 3, purported to have sacked the party State Acting Chairman, Asolo, from the Ward and Local Government on account of his alleged violation of the PDP constitution and anti-party activities.

“We are, however, here to tell the PDP national and state that the purported document sacking Asolo was forged, because I am the party Deputy Chairman and my name was used in the forged document as Secretary.

“The Chairman of Ward 13 where Comrade Asolo comes from is also here to denounce the said document.” he said.

In his own reaction, Ward 13 Chairman Sir Okechukwu, said: “Some people who are not known in our Ward 13 circulated a letter that did not emanate from any member of my executive.

“As you can see, here is the authentic list of the 17 member executive of Ward 13 PDP Onitsha North, signed by His Excellency Sheyi Makinde, who is the Oyo State Governor, and Isah Ashiru.

“You can see the names on the document that they are not members of our executive in the Ward.

“We have called the people whose name appeared in the purported suspension letter and they denied knowing anything about it.

“One of them is even my ward legal adviser and he is supposed to be here, but went to court for an important matter he is handling.

“We are, therefore, using this opportunity to pass a vote of confidence on the State PDP Chairman, Okey Asolo, and are assuring him and the state executive of our great party that we have confidence in him and his position in the ward, and local government and the state is not in any way threatened.”

Vanguard News