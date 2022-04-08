By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State House of Assembly has confirmed the 20 Commissioner nominees presented to them by the state governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo penultimate week.

The confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the committee on screening at the plenary.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the committee and deputy speaker of the house, Dr. Pascal Agbodike (APGA-Ihiala 11) said all the nominees met the requirements needed to be members of the state executive council of the new administration in the state.

According to him, all the nominees attained the mandatory age required for appointment as Commissioner in the state and also showed ability to serve.

The lawmakers, thereafter, confirmed the nominees through voice vote.

The speaker of the assembly, Hon Uchenna Okafor, urged the nominees to see themselves as agents of positive change in the state and enjoined them to support the governor in implementing his policies and programmes to uplift the living condition of the people.

The speaker also announced that the governor sent another letter requesting the screening of a new Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Silvester Ezeakanwa, for confirmation.

The confirmed Commissioners are Mr Ifeatu Chinedu (Finance), Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi (Lands) Mr Ifeanyi Okoma (Works), Ms Chiamaka Nnake (Budget) Dr Afam Obidike (Health), Mr Patrick Agha-mba (Youth Development), Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo (Women/Children Afairs), Dr Obinna Ugonnadi, Mr Julius Chukwuemeka (Power/Water Resources), and Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (Education).

Others are Mr Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr Foster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Mrs Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Mr Felix Odimegwu (Environment), Mr. Chikodi Anara (Home Land Afairs), Prof. Chika Ifemeje (Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice), Mr Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government Affairs), Mr Donatus Onyeji (Culture/Entertainment), Mr. Anthony Ifeanya (Petroleum) and Mr Paulinus Onyeaka (Housing)

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor has urged media practitioners to give maximum support to the new governor of Anambra State to enable him succeed.

The Bishop, who addressed journalists in Awka through the director of the diocesan newspaper,the Fides, Rev Father Martin Anusi said the governor has started well and therefore needs the support of the entire segments of the state.

According to him, the media is in a position to correctly inform the people on what the government is doing and urged the practitioners to be up and doing in serving the state.