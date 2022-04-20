By Anayo Okoli

AWKA—ANAMBRA State is one state that many of its communities are under severe attacks. The attacks are so severe that many of the communities are on the verge of being sacked by erosion.

The magnitude is beyond communal and in some cases, state government’s efforts. Hence, the collaboration of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP, a World Bank project and Anambra State Government to tackle and arrest the environmental degradation being caused by erosion in some communities in the state is a welcome development.

To set the ball rolling, NEWMAP Project Coordinator in the state, Michael Ivenso in company of representatives from other countries, have met with the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim who represented Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Their discussion focused on the way forward in tackling the devastating effects of erosion in some Anambra communities. The group assured of their readiness to work with the government with active support of the World Bank, towards stemming erosion menace in the state.

According to the group, out of about 960 identified active erosion sites in the state, only 13 have been touched. They said they already have video recordings of all the sites across communities even as they continue to assess the impact of the erosion ravaging the state.

In his reaction, the Deputy Governor welcomed the group and assured them of the government’s readiness to work with them. He assured the team of the seriousness Governor Soludo places on ensuring that the existential threat of erosion in the state is reduced to the barest minimum if not completely eradicated.

Records indicate that Anambra State is one of the states under severe flood and erosion threats. Already, a significant part of its land mass has been devastated and much more still under severe threat.