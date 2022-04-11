By Innocent Anaba

As the race for the 2023 general elections hots up, son of late Biafrian War Lord and Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Emeka Ojukwu Jnr., has thrown his weight behind the aspiration of Senator Victor Umeh to run for the Anambra Central senatorial seat.

This came as he said that Umeh would serve the interests of Ndi Anambra, Ndi-Igbo and the legacies of Eze-Igbo better than any other candidate.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Ojukwu Jnr., noted: “I don’t think anybody needs me to expound on the relationship between Senator Victor Umeh and Eze-Igbo. He was very close to my father, right from the onset of the party, before he stepped up to be the National Chairman, then the relationship grew from there, he was somebody that my father trusted and he is somebody that I trust based on what my father taught me.

“He has stood for Eze-Igbo, he has stood for the Igbo interests within the party, the state and at the federal level. In fact, you may have come across many of his interviews that he granted as National Chairman and as a Senator. He is somebody that has the interests of our people at heart and his foundation is based on the teachings of my father.

“So, that goes without saying, he is a patriot. On the race for Anambra Central senatorial Seat, Okagbue Uzugbenem, former Chief of Protocol to former Governor Willie Obiano and Dozie Nwankwo, who are also in the race, first of all, I know the three of them, I know Senator Umeh better than I know the other two but I know them. The other two are young and dynamic, what I can call upcoming young men, especially Uzu, but in trying to answer your question better, it is not just about them or who they are but the position they are vying for, which is the Senate. Our system here in Nigeria is based on the American system, we have the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“The Senate needs a mature, experienced and almost like a fatherly kind of person. You would expect in the Senate a more experienced and seasoned politician not people with youthful exuberance. We need someone who commands respects, who has touched lives across the state, the nation and of course their constituents, someone who has a track record of success, a track record of maturity.

“When you put all these in context, not many people would disagree with me that Senator Umeh fits into that, as qualified as anybody may be, Senator Umeh is head and shoulders above the other two persons. In terms of representing the interests of Ndi Anambra and Ndi-Igbo at the Senate and then when you tie that to my father’s legacies, with the closeness, with the fact that he is a student of Eze Igbo, he learnt from him politically, my choice is Victor Umeh and I think that the people of Anambra Central will be well served by him.”