By Arc Kabir Ibrahim

If truth be told ,the slide of Nigeria into a failed state is imminent unless we all wake up from our slumber.

The period between 1999 and 2021 has witnessed so many economic and general governance challenges culminating into crushing poverty and indescribable level of insecurity.

Nobody is insulated from these challenges but quite afew of us are in laughable denial of the reality.

Today the cost of daily living is very high and is likely to reach a crescendo in 2023 therefore due care should be taken in putting competent and upright persons to positions of leadership at all levels.

It is neither the APC, PDP nor any party that is responsible for our present quagmire alone but all of us are responsible one way or another.

The onus to elect people and hold them accountable is squarely on our shoulders and the sooner we de-emphasize the myopia of sectionalism and religious bigotry the better for all us especially for the future generation of Nigerians.

If an educated appraisal of the breed of Nigerians who have led us into this mess through regional, sectional and religious sentiments is truthfully done it will be seen that we are worse off for it as a Nation and even the so-called direct beneficiaries of patronage sprouting from that are in deep trouble!

I challenge anyone who can point to a happy past Nigerian leader to do so right here and now!

I know that Presidents Obasanjo, Jonathan and even the current President, Muhammadu Buhari are contending with so many challenges ranging from the economy,security or insecurity and the general welfare of their people!

We must therefore do the following in the interest of Nigeria:



1. Elect people on merit and with proven capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy evenly without regional, sectional, tribal or religious sentiments.

2. Elect people of proven integrity and who know what to do especially around the ability to appoint people to important offices dispassionately and purely on merit.

3. Elect fairly corruption-free individuals at all levels .

4. Elect people who will punish offenders promptly according to law without any sentiments.

5. Elect people who will lead with an iron hand and also immensely capable of deploying innovation in governance.

6. Elect people who have the capacity to to take decisive action at all times regardless of the circumstances.

7. Elect people who are generally fair in their judgement of events around them and have making Nigeria great as their primary focus.

Arc Kabir Ibrahim,FNIA

