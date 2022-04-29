By Damilola Ogunsakin
American rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg has reacted to a Nigerian man’s hilarious haircut.
In the video, an unidentified Nigeria man, who has been dubbed ‘post am’, dyed his hair black and adopted the sporting waves style, but in a hilarious way.
The man, who looked happy in the video, was hailed by a lady for the haircut as she stated that it is a beautiful hairstyle.
Reacting to the video, the hip-hop star simply wrote ‘oily’.
Some international celebrities also jumped in, reacting with their verified Instagram account in his comment section.
@tyrinturner: “The cremate edition”
@calicojones: “I already know his name.”
@brotherhas: “I blame JERMAINE JACKSON for this madness.”
@acevane: “Dang leave some heuxs for us big bro.”
@willywilliamofficiel: “Now he’s looking like a LEGO
While some Nigerians wrote:
@moseedee1: “So this trending video from Nigeria made it to this page.. ooh my God!!! Na wa oh!”
@sally_stewartnyc: “This is what happens when you don’t have any real friends ”
@jfriks: “The thing fine well well gtf.”
@kathum : “That been sprayed on ”
.ed Nigeria man who has been dubbed ‘post am’ dyed his hair black and adopted the sporting waves style but in a hilarious way.
The man who looked happy in the video was hailed by a lady for the haircut as she stated that it is a beautiful hairstyle
Reacting to the video, the HipHop star simply wrote; ‘oily’
Some international celebrities have also reacted with their verified Instagram account in his comment section
@tyrinturner: “The cremate edition”
@calicojones: “I already know his name”
@brotherhas: “I blame JERMAINE JACKSON for this madness”
@acevane: “Dang leave some heuxs for us big bro”
@willywilliamofficiel: “Now he’s looking like a LEGO
While some Nigerians wrote:
@moseedee1: “So this trending video from Nigeria made it to this page.. ooh my God!!! Na wa oh!”
@sally_stewartnyc: “This is what happens when you don’t have any real friends”
@jfriks: “The thing fine well well” gtf”
@kathum : “That been sprayed on”