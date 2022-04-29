By Damilola Ogunsakin

American rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg has reacted to a Nigerian man’s hilarious haircut.

In the video, an unidentified Nigeria man, who has been dubbed ‘post am’, dyed his hair black and adopted the sporting waves style, but in a hilarious way.

The man, who looked happy in the video, was hailed by a lady for the haircut as she stated that it is a beautiful hairstyle.

Reacting to the video, the hip-hop star simply wrote ‘oily’.

Some international celebrities also jumped in, reacting with their verified Instagram account in his comment section.

@tyrinturner: “The cremate edition”

@calicojones: “I already know his name.”

@brotherhas: “I blame JERMAINE JACKSON for this madness.”

@acevane: “Dang leave some heuxs for us big bro.”

@willywilliamofficiel: “Now he’s looking like a LEGO

While some Nigerians wrote:

@moseedee1: “So this trending video from Nigeria made it to this page.. ooh my God!!! Na wa oh!”

@sally_stewartnyc: “This is what happens when you don’t have any real friends ”

@jfriks: “The thing fine well well gtf.”

@kathum : “That been sprayed on ”

