Rotimi Amaechi, the current minister of Transport in Nigeria recently declared his candidacy for the 2023 presidential election.

We believe that it is within his rights to do so.

Rotimi Amaechi is one of the lucky Nigerian politicians who have remained perpetually in the corridors of power since the advent of the fourth republic in 1999.

We have no grouse with that, but his activities as the Minister of Transport, especially his alliance with the Chinese financiers and contractors, have set the alarm bells ringing in the heads of many Nigerians.

Anybody who seeks to attain the presidency of Nigeria, even to the extent of seeking the validation of a foreign power, raises concern.

We must tread carefully before we sleepwalk this nation into another colonial bondage, this time under the very oppressive hands of the Chinese. If you are in doubt, ask the Tibetans who are today treated as second-class citizens in their own country.

The Chinese administrative model is built around tyranny, deprivation of all freedoms, including press freedom, religious freedom, human rights, and democratic rights.

We must learn from the recent experience of other countries.

The Chinese have all but taken over the economy of Zambia, especially the copper mines and the transport infrastructure.

To crown it all, if not for worldwide outrage Chinese policemen will be operating in Zambia today.

Still on the Zambian experience, recently about 51 Zambians died in a Chinese factory explosion as a result of poor working and safety conditions.

In 2010 two Chinese nationals shot at Zambian workers who were protesting poor working conditions at a copper mine. All charges against the Chinese felons were later dropped and they walked away free. There are reported cases where Chinese restaurants on Zambian soil deny entry to Zambian nationals.