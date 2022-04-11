By Moses Nosike

The Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) brand of Rite Foods has rewarded the winner of its ‘Watch & Win’ promo, Amarachi Chukwuma, with a brand-new car, as well as consolation prizes comprising laptop computers, Bigi products, blenders, printers, and several amazing prizes to other participants, after about twelve weeks of the reward scheme.

The presentation of the grand prize was made on Monday, 11 April, 2022, at the Silverbird Cinema, in Victoria Island, Lagos, with the elated Amarachi, who expressed her gratitude to the award-winning brand for connecting with its consumers through a platform that refreshes movie lovers with the taste of its 13 unique variants as they watch their favourite films.

Chukwuma, 26, from Anambra State, received the key to the brand-new car with over one hundred packs of Bigi drinks, and other Bigi prizes.

The ‘Watch & Win Promo’ was flagged off by the Bigi CSD in December 2021 to excite movie and cinema lovers in Silverbird Cinema’s in Lagos and Abuja by offering them rewards for their viewing experiences.

On the initiative, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, stated that through the promo, the Bigi brand created an exciting movie experience for its consumers in a way that has made movie viewing worthwhile, thus demonstrating that it places them at the core of its mission, offering value for money while having delightful moments.

Receiving the car keys, Amarachi avowed “I was excited when l was told l won the prize, as most people were sceptical about it, and today, I am very happy that the Bigi brand lived up to its commitment. Also, I have heard that Bigi is doing a lot for consumers and intends to do a lot more consumer-centric activities.”

She further stated that the Bigi brand has just elevated her status to a car owner and said she would forever be grateful to Bigi for bringing an unbelievable change, excitement, and refreshment to her and her family.

Other consumers who received consolation prizes also applauded Bigi for the love shown to them, as the gift would help them wonderfully.

The pacesetter in the beverage industry has in the past promoted entertainment through various initiatives such as the sponsorship of the ‘Prophetess’ movie premiere in Lagos and Ibadan, as well as the ‘Progressive Tailors Club,’ Max Life Music Concert amongst others.

Also, in furtherance of its consumer connection, the premium brand sponsored the Nigerian Idol, an international musical star discovery platform for young Nigerian artists.

The excitement generated by the music reality show which still lingers in the minds of Nigerians reflects the huge innovation and creativity introduced to it by the market leader in the CSD sector. At the event, the Bigi brand replicated its product variants in a microphone stunt that received a huge review of not just the concept but the creative thought behind it.

At the Nigerian Idol Season 6, the brand refreshed the Bayelsa-born Kingdom Kroseide to victory as the winner for displaying an enthralling music prowess that swayed millions of votes and fans in his favour.