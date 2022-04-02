.

By Idowu Bankole

Former governor of Rivers State and the current Minister of Transportation, Rt. Honourable Rotimi Amaechi has been described as the most suitable candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Amaechi, although, yet to make a formal declaration of his presidential bid, but a brochure prepared to sell his candidacy to Nigerians was released on Saturday

Ameachi, a former governor of oil-rich Rivers State in southern Nigeria, has been rumoured to be nursing ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, in whose government he has been serving for seven years as transport minister.

Also Read:

‘Qualified to Serve’ A brochure of Rotimi Amaechi’s achievement

Comrade Abdullahi Bilal of Coalition of Northern Youth For Good Governance described the Minster of transportation, in a brochure titled Qualify to Serve, as most effective in continuing with all the laudable projects of president Buhari, beyond 2023.

Bilal said, “Amaechi has been in the state parliament, been a state Governor and is currently part of the Federal Executive

Council as a Minister, which has afforded him the requisite experience for the job.”

“He is conversant with what the country needs and being an appointee of President Buhari, he is in tune with the vision of the incumbent and would therefore be effective in continuing with all the laudable policies and projects that are in place with the capacity to advance them to the next logical phase,” He said.

Vanguard News Nigeria