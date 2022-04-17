Presidential Aspirant and Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has called on Nigerians to be kind, open-hearted, and accommodating to one another, as oneness, unity of purpose will bring growth and uplift the nation.

Amaechi stated this in his Easter message to Nigerians.

He said, “No matter our religious or ethnic differences, oneness and unity and achieving our dreams and goals as a people will take us to greater heights as a nation. We need to come together as Nigerians to tackle our challenges, fight our battles as one united front, and make our country better.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of Christ Jesus, this Easter, let us also reflect on our values, as Christians, as Nigerians, let us be accommodating to our brothers and sisters from different religions, tribes and ethnic nationalities. Let us work together as a unit to make Nigeria the country of our dreams, the country we want.

“Together we can make it happen. I wish you all love, laughter and light. Happy Easter!