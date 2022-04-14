By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The Nigeria Youths Organisation, NYO, Thursday, responded to the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, over their call to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to resign within 48-hours or risk being sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that a faction of the NYCN led by Comrade Solomon Adodo had organised a press conference, calling on a presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, to resign his position as the minister of transportation or get sacked.

The group, however, asserted that the Minister had publicly danced on the graves of the Abuja-Kaduna train victims by declaring his intention to run for the office of the President come 2023.

MEANWHILE, in a statement signed by the National secretary of, NYO, Comrade Duke Alamboye, and the Director General/National Coordinator, Dr. Bala Abdulazeez, in Abuja, claimed that they were not surprised at the hoarse utterance made by NYCN as it is part of the political activities leading to the 2023 general elections.

The group further stated that the presidential declaration of Ameachi which came few days after the Abuja-Kaduna train attack can not be refuted, but that prior to that time, all efforts by the Minister to approach the Federal Government, FG, on installation of hi-tech security system inside the train, was a dead end.

The statement reads in part: “We are not surprised at the body language of Solomon Adodo more so that political activities leading to the 2023 general elections have heightened up in the last few weeks. We are not also oblivious of the fact that many politicians including the minister of transportation, His Excellency Rotimi Amaechi have declared their intention to run for the office of the Nigeria President for 2023 hence political crossfire against many presidential aspirants are much expected.

“Our youths are active and have always seized every available opportunity to be heard. Perhaps our youths have discovered the towering credentials of His Excellency Rotimi Amaechi and decided to put him to task in his presidential bid. Even at this it will be pertinent for us to clarify the germane issue raised by Solomon Adodo led NYCN in order not to mislead Nigerians on the clean records and personality of His Excellency, Rotimi Amaechi.

“No one can deny the fact that His Excellency Rotimi Amaechi declared his intention to run for the office of President during a thanksgiving service in Portharcourt on April 9, 2022. It however came a few days after the unfortunate attack of the train heading for Abuja from Kaduna by bandits.

“It is on record that immediately the bandits attacked the train. The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi immediately paid a visit to the scene of the incident. He granted an interview to pressmen where he made it clear that in view of the increasing activities of bandits he wrote a memo to the Federal Executive Council to provide a hi-tech security system inside our trains.Unfortunately, as he told the pressmen, the memo was turned down at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

“The prompt visit of the minister to the scene of the incident and the concern he raised on what would have ordinarily prevented the attack is a clear indication that the minister has Nigerians at heart in carrying out his official functions at all times. He has been known over the years as a politician with great concern for the welfare of Nigerians. As a patriotic Nigerian, His Excellency Rotimi Amaechi since assumption of duty as minister of Transportation has made all parts of Nigeria his home.

“Some of his achievements in the Federal Ministry of Transportation include 1.The spread of appointments across the six geopolitical zones in all the parastatals and boards of the ministry. This is because he is a detriabalized politician who strongly believes in fairness and equity.

“In his fairness, he has ensured that the rail tracks are spread from south up to far north extending to Niger Republic thereby increasing trans-Sahara trade and boosting Africa economic growth. This he did to ensure that no section of the country suffered from accessing easy transportation by rail. Except for the unfortunate incident, Nigerians for a very long time were enjoying and are still enjoying the easy Railway transportation system.

“It is also on record that the minister has established depots for heavy duty goods to be offloaded in the Northern parts of Nigeria. Today some heavy duty cargoes from the sea ports in the southern states of Lagos and Portharcourt are easily conveyed and off loaded in the Northern part of Nigeria at the railway depots. This of course has increased economic activities and revenue drive and strengthened the nation’s economy.

“In a bid to sustain and consolidate the fledging transportation system in Nigeria the minister through his ministry moved for the establishment of University of Transportation at Daura. The University has been established and will start academic activities by September this year.His Excellency Rotimi Amaechi did this because he is a great politician with foresight. He believes that in many years to come the University will remain to provide the needed manpower for the transport sector even after he might have left office.

“Considering the giant strides in the transport ministry and the collosal contribution of His Excellency, Rotimi Amaechi to the success of the APC led-administration in the last seven years it would be wrong for Adodo to liken his declaration as “dancing in the graves of the victims of the railway attack.

“This is very very uncharitable to the positive contributions of His Excellency to the development of Nigeria. We therefore call on the Solomon Adodo led faction of the NYCN to withdraw their statement, and not expose those petty issues that has bedeviled the leadership of NYCN which has made it difficult to be taken seriously instead first concern yourself with reconciling the various factions within the organization.

“While we cannot take away the zeal and patriotism of our youths, we wish to call on NYCN to always verify facts directly from sources before rushing to the press. The minister of Transportation operates an open door policy, he can always be reached to clarify issues.

“We want to state categorically here that His Excellency strongly believes in Nigeria youths as partners in progress in his great vision of becoming the President and making Nigeria great. He will be glad if they can positively contribute to the success of his presidential ambition.”