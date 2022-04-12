The advent of NFT on the blockchain has reshaped the idea of ownership of the digital asset class. And then, its subsequent transfusion into the world of video games is a significant leap of creativity and innovation that has diversified and pushed the boundaries of the video gaming industry.

Even though a section derides the hype and noise, a significantly growing population think NFTs are the future of online video games. The team Alpha District says, “As NFTs are connected to gaming avatar with costumes, badges and all gaming accessories, its possibilities are endless.”

Refining NFT Games

Alpha District is leveraging Web 3.0 technology in designing the game interface. It brings muscle and sinew to the ideation of character and environment. That makes gaming more competitive and value-driven for Gen Z. “Most web 3.0 games have not optimized the fun trajectory of games to the fullest. Alpha District aims to improve the current scenario and bring video games into Web3 infrastructure”, maintains the team. It is combining the force of virtual fashions, community and characteristic avatars to disrupt the status quo in the NFT gaming zone.

Aiming One Notch Higher

Despite the established players in the industry, Alpha District Team has leveraged NFT to strive one notch higher. It allows you to own your in-game progress, virtual land, and gaming character and trade-off the NFTs. This innovation is already drawing traction for Alpha District in the NFT gaming space. Notwithstanding the scepticism in some segments of gamers, NFT video games are a potent space waiting to burst. As a pioneering model in the NFT video games, niche Alpha District will have the advantage of a first-timer. The team is working on the challenge to bring entertainment and fun to the forefront of the video gaming industry with its web 3.0 manifestation.

Figuring NFTs as victory crown on top of traditional video games, Alpha District has already started making waves in favour of this relatively new space.

Alpha District is an upcoming Web 3.0 video game. The team is building a strong NFT video game infrastructure that diversifies in-game monetization and creates an incentivized space for fun and entertainment.

With the shifting paradigm in the video games segment, early innovators and executors like Alpha District and its community stand to gain. Its value-driven NFT games are expanding and enriching the NFT landscape.