By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a warrant for the arrest of a legal practitioner, Ismailia Olokun, for failing to appear in court for trial over alleged $250,000 fraud.

Trial judge, Justice Yellim Bogoro, who issued the warrant, ordered the operatives of the Special Fraud Unit, SFU, of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to arrest Olokun in any part of the country and bring him to court to face charges filed against him.

Olokun, who is facing trial over alleged false pretence with intent to defraud, fraudulent conversion and issuance of dud cheques, was granted bail on January 19, 2022, but repeatedly refused to appear in court for trial.

All efforts by the law firm representing the defendant to ensure his appearance before the court proved futile.

Consequently, Justice Bogoro invoked a provision of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA 2015 and ordered security operatives across the country to arrest the legal practitioner anywhere he is found and bring him to court.

The court directed that Olokun be detained by security operatives until he is brought before the court.

Vanguard News Nigeria