By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

AARE Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has stated that the transition of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III would foster unity among the traditional institutions.

Adams, who stated this during his condolence visit to the palace in Oyo, on Sunday, said many monarchs in Youbaland including the late Alaafin usually disagreed on history but agreed on interest that would move the zone forward.

Recall that Oba Adeyemi died, on Friday night at the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State at age of 83 years.

“Yes his transition will foster more unity because in traditional institution, soldier go soldier come. There is no empty of Baracks and the stakeholders will work towards unity.

“We are praying to God for somebody who will be equiped with wisdom to succeed him because the position is so unique and strategic. Definably, his transition will foster unity because we have many Obas in Youbaland and you may see them disagreeing on history but they don’t disagree on interest that will move Yoruba forward.

“It is a great loss to the entire Yoruba race. Kabiyesi is an epitome of wisdom, blessed with knowledge. He was an orator and lecturer. He was always resolute on issues. He was a someone who had a large heart to resolve issues. As the same time, for somebody to hold Oyo for a period of 52 years, you will realize the kind of potentials he had. Oyo is a town with rich history.

“It is a town people described as a town of culture. During the reign of Kabiyesi, he ensured that people didn’t toy with culture and traditions. He was the only Alaafin who installed two Aare Onakakanfos in the history of Yoruba race. You can see the transformation that was in Oyo during his reign. About six universities are cited in Oyo.

“He used his influence to bring development to the ancient town. This is not the first Oyo but he used his influence to develop Oyo. He didn’t allow pride the people to diminish during his reign. People classified him as freedom fighter. During the struggle of NADECO, he stood with MKO Abiola and the masses.” He stressed.

