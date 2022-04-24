By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed empathy over the passing away of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, saying his service to the people of the ancient town, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole, especially in the area of promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition will remain his enduring legacy.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi, passed away on Friday at the age of 83.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, the people of the ancient town of Oyo and the entire Yoruba both home and in the diaspora over the demise of the first class traditional ruler.

He described the death of Oba Adeyemi III as a great loss to the people of Oyo town, the traditional institution in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor also condoled with millions of Yoruba sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora as the Alaafin of Oyo joined his ancestors.

He urged the family, friends and associates of the deceased as well as the entire people of Oyo Kingdom, whose interests the late “Iku Baba Yeye” represented and worked tirelessly for during his lifetime to work towards immortalising him and ensuring that the legacies of the late Alaafin of Oyo are sustained.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I commiserate with my brother, the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and the people of the Oyo State, especially sons and daughters of the ancient Oyo Kingdom over the death of one of the foremost and most respected traditional rulers in Nigeria, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who joined his ancestors on Friday.

“The death of Oba Adeyemi is a great loss not only to the people of Oyo State but the entire Yoruba sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora because of the unique position the Alaafin of Oyo holds as a descendant of Oduduwa.

“He will be greatly missed.

“He was one of the great promoters of Yoruba culture and tradition. He contributed immensely to the growth and development of Oyo Kingdom and improved the livelihood of the people of the town.

“As a first-class monarch, he left a lasting legacy that the people of Oyo ancient town will continue to cherish.

“I pray that Almighty God finds a peaceful resting place for the soul of the late Oba Adeyemi and grant the royal family, Yoruba land and the people of Oyo town the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Sanwo-Olu stated.