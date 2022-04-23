.

The Secretary-General of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr Kunle Olajide described the death of Alaafin as a great loss to Nigeria and the Yoruba nation in particular.

Olajide in a telephone conversation with the Vanguard in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday said Alaafin’s little over 40 years reign was very eventful. He kept strictly to the tradition of Yoruba land and he commanded a lot of respect for the institution of Obaship, he never in any way desecrate the institution of the monarchy of Yoruba land

In his words, “It is a big loss to Nigeria and a big loss in particular to the Yoruba people. He strictly adhered to the tradition of Yoruba and monarchical institutions, there is no doubt that Oyo State and Yoruba land would definitely miss the royals father but he left indelible footprints on the sand of time.

“Nobody can easily forget the Kabiyesi. He stood strictly at all times with the Yoruba tradition and may his soul rest in perfect peace but we must not forget to send condolences messages to the Oyo people and even across to the Republic of Benin and the entire Yoruba race.

“But we thank God that he lived a useful life and left indelible footprints in the sand of time. May his soul rest in perfect peace”, Olajide opined.