Alaafin

By Chris Onuoha

Elerinmo of Erinmo land in Osun State, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Arowatawaya II, has said the transition of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III is a great loss to the Yoruba nation, adding that his death signals the end of a certain glorious era in Yoruba land.

Oba Ajayi who described the late Alaafin as a close ally said that he was an encyclopedia of Yoruba history and an oracle on matters of the traditional institution as it pertains to Yoruba land.

In a statement from his palace, Oba Ajayi said, “Hearing of the demise of the great monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo who reigned majestically over the great world-renowned Oyo Empire for over five decades was indeed shocking news and a sad loss to the entire nation and the Yoruba race all over the world.

“Many of us were little kids when this Alaafin popularly known as “Iku Baba Yeye” ascended the throne of his forefathers in the early 70s and we have watched and learnt a lot from his dexterity and his incomparable knowledge of the history. His oratory skills was unrivalled and his boldness in addressing issues of national importance cannot be overemphasized.”

Oba Ajayi also described the late Alaafin as a man of many parts who combined rulership with social life.

“He was not just a King, he was an amateur boxer who practices even in his old age from time to time. He was a charming man to his numerous women and acquaintances alike, a great dancer to traditional drumming, a Craftsman with Yoruba words and proverbs and a very courageous king who would not shy away from battle but was always ready to confront them headlong.

“Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III was an encyclopedia of Yoruba history and an oracle on matters of the traditional institution as it pertains to Yoruba land. His death signals the end of a glorious era in Yoruba land that we may never witness in its entirety again.

“I thank God that I encountered him on several occasions and took time to visit him personally to tap from his in-depth knowledge which he willingly bestowed on me even giving me several rare historical books to study which have helped to improve my own knowledge of Yoruba history.

“I pray fervently that God forgives his sins and grants him eternal rest while praying that God grants his immediate family, the people of his domain, Oyo town and the entire Yoruba race the fortitude to bear this great loss as we may never see his kind again,” Oba Ajayi said.

