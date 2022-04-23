By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE Alaafia of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi 111, was born on October 15, 1938.

He is from Alowolodu Royal House and a member of the House of Oranmiyan.

His father, Raji Adeniran Adeyemi became Alaafin in 1945 and was deposed and exiled in 1954, 10 years after, for sympathizing with the National Council of Nigerian Citizens, NCNC.

Adeyemi III’s great-grandfather, Atiba was Oba Atiba Atobatele, who founded New Oyo while his great-great-grandfather was Alaafin Abiodun direct descendant of Oranmiyan, the founder of the Oyo Empire.

Lamidi Adeyemi was chosen by the kingmakers on November 18, 1970, and then moved into the palace after completing the necessary rites under the tutelage of the Oyomesi.

Oba Adeyemi succeeded Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II in 1970, during the governorship of Colonel Robert Adeyinka Adebayo,

He is a lover of boxing, as he was a boxer before ascending the throne of his fathers

Lamidi Adeyemi III began his education at a Quranic School in Iseyin, after his primary education, he was offered admission into Igbobi College and St. Gregory’s College, Obalende. He chose to attend St. Gregory’s College Obalende.

Lamidi worked briefly at the Royal Exchange Assurance in Lagos, while working at the Royal Exchange.

Alaafin is married to 13 wives which include Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, his senior wife other wives are Ayaba Rahmat Adedayo Adeyemi, Ayaba Mujidat Adeyemi, Ayaba Rukayat Adeyemi, Ayaba Folashade Adeyemi, Ayaba Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi, Ayaba Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi, Ayaba Omobolanle Adeyemi, Ayaba Moji Adeyemi, Ayaba Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, and Ayaba Damilola Adeyemi

He was honoured with the national honour of CFR at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos in 1979.

In 1980, the Federal Government appointed Kabiyesi Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III as the pioneering Chancellor of the newly established University of Sokoto, now Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto where he spent 12 years.

He was in his second term as Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri in Borno State when he joined his ancestors.

