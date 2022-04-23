Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has described the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, as the end of a remarkable and glorious era.

In a statement personally signed by the monarch and made available to newsmen, Oba Balogun expressed shock at the news of the death of the Oyo monarch.

He recalled that the last time the two met was at his, Balogun, coronation/installation last month in Ibadan.

Olubadan described the late Alaafin as a royal father per excellence, who projected Yoruba culture and civilization with awe and dignity, noting that with his exit, Yoruba has lost a rare gem.

“A highly scholarly, pragmatic and dynamic monarch with undiluted love for his race and people, Alaafin would be sorely missed by humanity for his contributions which would continue to speak for him eternally.

“Together with the late Alaafin, we have been friends for a very long time. So, his death is a personal loss to me and very painful too that he won’t be around now that I have become Olubadan to share from his rich experience.

“Death is an inevitable end of mankind and it will come at Allah’s appointed time for every individual. We take solace in the good works the Almighty Allah used the late Alaafin to do for humanity and the good name being left behind.

“I commiserate with the government and people of Oyo State, the Oyoland and the immediate and extended families of our highly revered Alaafin with supplication to the Almighty Allah to accept him to His kingdom and grant all the fortitude to bear the loss,” Olubadan added.

