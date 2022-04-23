By Dapo Akinrefon



Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Saturday, described death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III as a national tragedy, collosal and personal loss to him, saying the foremost Yoruba monarch had lived a worthy life all through his reign.



Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Kehinde Aderemi, expressed shock at the news of Oba Adeyemi’s death, stating that Nigeria, Yoruba and the ancient town of Oyo has lost a great monarch, whose life was a true reflection of a complete Yoruba monarch.



He said: “Kabiesi’s death is surely a national tragedy, it is a personal loss to me and it ended a chapter in the annals of this country. The Yoruba has lost a true and revered monarch and a repository of history and knowledge



“A sudden cloud has overwhelmed the entire Yoruba land and we can hardly forget the roles of Alaafin as a top Yoruba monarch in a hurry.



“There’s is no way I can figure out this collosal loss. Alaafin has been a strong pillar in the service of our race. He was an Iroko among all trees and a strong voice for the Yoruba race. Alaafin was, till date, the longest reigning monarch in Oyo history. No monarch had reigned for 35 years in Oyo, but Alaafin outlived that, spending 52 years on the throne.



“He occupied the sacred stool with much understanding of his pivotal roles as the Alaafin.With much honour, reverence and candour that gave him the required confidence, wisdom, knowledge and understanding.



“He showed great capacity, tenacity and several qualities that made him a strong force to be reckoned with.

My last encounter with him

Recounting the last encounter he had with the late Afeyemi, he said: “I was at the palace last month where Kabiesi led us to Bishop Ladigbolu’s event in Oyo and he was hail and hearty. By virtue of my position, I always keep in touch and I know what it means to be an Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, so it is a personal loss and a rude shock to me.



“It is a national tragedy because of what the foremost Yoruba monarch symbolised to Nigeria, to Yoruba land and to Nigerians.

“The news of Alaafin’s death sounded like a thunderstorm. It reverberated as if there was an eclipse in the entire Yoruba land.

That shows how important the Alaafin’s stool is to our race.



“Baba’s 52-year reign was full of outstanding moments, but it is sad we lost that encyclopaedia of Yoruba, African history and global histories at this critical time in the

history of our nation.



“In his 52- year of reign, Alaafin brought enormous respect to the Yoruba traditional institution. So, I am not only bereaved personally, I am also short of words to describe the extent of this huge loss. Kabiesi’s death has created a big lacuna for the Yoruba traditional institution.



“He brought development to Oyo town in all sectors, including social, political, economic, even in the area of education, sports and a cultural development. He was a topmost cultural icon, well respected across the world and symbol of true Yoruba distinct values and heritage.



“Alaafin was the only monarch that installed two Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land in his life. He installed the late MKO Abiola in 1988 and 30 years after, in 2018, he installed my humble self as holders of the prestigious position that began in 1530.



“As far as I am concerned, Kabiesi’s life was full of great memories and his death is a national tragedy and huge loss.



“The news of his death today, really reminded me of the days I lost my father and mother. Those were the saddest days in my life.



“Though, Kabiesi died at a very old age, he was the Chancellor of four universities. Two prominent universities in Nigeria and two abroad, and he had influenced four different universities located in Oyo town.



“In truth, we will sorely miss his wise counsel. We will miss his voice and resoluteness. We will miss his wisdom and knowledge of history.



“We will miss his comportment, and compassion. We will miss his character and strength. We will miss his articulate discourse, especially, on pertinent national issues. We will miss his strong conviction to the Yoruba cause. We will miss his ideas and ideologies. And in all, we will miss his whole being.



“I commiserate with the Oyo state governor, Eng. Seyi Makinde and the good people of Oyo state. I also commiserate with the Oyo Mesi.



“I commiserate with the Oloris and the princes and the princess and I share in the pain of the entire Oyo town and all the Obas in Yoruba land, because Alaafin’s death is very personal to me, and it is no doubt, one death too many. I pray God to give the entire Yorubaland, the strength and the fortitude to bear this collosal loss.”



The late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi reportedly died at the Aare Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital on Friday.

He was 83 years.



Alaafin Adeyemi was born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House of the famous Oyo town.