The General Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, has said the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has left a huge socio-cultural vacuum.

Owokoniran said the vacuum is so huge, it will be felt in the politics, since the monarch was revered and the country needed his guidance in this period of electioneering.

Oba Lamidi, the third from the Alowodu Ruling House, joined his ancestors at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State, on Friday night.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Owokoniran said a traditional ruler with the relevance of the late Alaafin’s office, experience, years on the throne and fatherly disposition towards everyone is vital to the country’s current political navigations.

According to Owokoniran, “the vacuum Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, left behind is too huge.

“Culturally, socially and politically, we will be seeking fillers for a long time.

“He was 83 years old and the longest reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for over 52 years.

“That’s a lot of history and life.

“My condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde, royal family, people of Oyo State and all people of goodwill that appreciate what the Alaafin stood for.

“The traditional institution gets relevance because of monarchs such as Alaafin.”