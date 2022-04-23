Late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

Following the transition of late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, to the great beyond, the head of the Oyomesi, Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, is expected to take over the affairs of the palace, pending the appointment of a new Alaafin.

Basorun, historically, has the final say on the nomination of a new Alaafin and his power rivalling the king himself.

According to history, the Oyo empire was a monarchical system which was headed by Alaafin, as the king.

However, an administrative council and governing body made up of chiefs, Oyomesi, serves to maintain a balance in power.

Members of Oyomesi were headed by prime minister called Basorun which could request the king’s suicide by sending him a calabash of parrot’s eggs.

Basorun has the power to organise religious festivals in addition to becoming Commander in Chief of the Oyo Army which gave him tremendous independent religious authority.

