Al-Makura

By David Odama

LAFIA— Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has tasked Nigerians on the unity of the country saying both Christians and other Religious faithful should see themselves as one which represent the symbols of Jesus Christ as well

congratulated Christians for the successful completion of the Lenten period and the Easter celebration.

Senator Al-Makura, in an Easter message signed by his press secretary, Danjuma Joseph and made available to Journalists in Lafia Saturday night called on Christians to use the occasion to reflect on the lessons of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Al-Makura, who represents Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, also charged Christians to imbibe Christ’s life of service, compassion and sacrifice as they mark Easter adding that this year has brought together the sacred days of two of the great Abrahamic religions, as Christians commemorate the sacrificial death of Christ, Muslims observe the Holy Month of Ramadan

“This reminds us that we Nigerians may be of different religions, yet we are of one family and we serve but one God, only the mode of worship differs”

The former governor of Nasarawa State, also called on Nigerians to pray for the peace of the country during and after celebration.