By Olasunkanmi Akoni

For contributions to the growth of the clan, a news correspondent with Al Jazeera English TV, Mr Fidelis Mbah, was among the numerous illustrious sons and daughters of Ohafia Clan who recently received award of honour and Chieftaincy titles.

The titles and award of honour were bestowed in recognition of sterling achievements in fields of endeavour like Business, academia, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Agriculture, during the launch of comprehensive map of Ohafia.

Speaking on the award, Mbah who was visibly filled with emotions said: “I feel honoured to be recognized by my people.

“This is a call to contribute more to the development of Ohafia local government and Abia state. I encourage other young people in Abia state to contribute their quota to the development of their communities.

“If we all join our hands to support government efforts and live in peace, the state will witness unprecedented development and growth.”