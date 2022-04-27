The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved full accreditation for all academic programmes offered at the first Islamic faith-based AL-HIKMAH University, Ilorin.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university Noah Yusuf, a professor, made this known while speaking with newsmen in his office on Monday.

The VC said the approval was sequel to the accreditation conducted by the NUC in January, involving eleven academic programmes spread across the Faculties of Humanities and Social Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences as well as Education.

Elated Yusuf revealed that virtually all the undergraduate programmes in the various departments have secured full accreditation for five years, from 2021 – 2026 while thanking the stakeholder public of the varsity for the roles tehy played.

His words: “While thanking Almighty Allah (SWT) for this feat, I wish to express appreciation to those who contributed to this success. First is the Founder, Alh. Chief (Dr.) Abdulraheem Oladimeji, OFR, FNAEAP, fSPSP for his unceasing prayers, counsel and encouragement. The University’s Governing Council is also appreciated for granting the required financial support for the exercise. I need to mention the leadership and rank and file of the respective Faculties and Departments which partook in the Accreditation exercise – Deans, Heads of Departments, academic and non-academic staff as well as visiting lecturers in the respective Departments.

Worthy of mention is the exemplary role played by the University management and the Director and staff of the Academic planning unit.”

The current outstanding performance by the University in NUC Accreditation has further served to re-position Al-Hikmah University as one of the foremost and mostly subscribed private Universities in Nigeria”

He added that all the academic programmes in the University requiring professional accreditation such as Law Programmes, Medical Laboratory Science and Nursing Science have also successfully secured the requirement by various regulatory bodies.

According to him, “It is noteworthy that all academic programs in the University requiring professional accreditation have successfully secured the requirements. These include Law programs ( Common and Islamic Accredited by the Council for Legal Education (2020), Medical Laboratory Science Accredited by Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (2021) and Nursing science Accredited by Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (2021).”

The VC revealed that the university operates subsidized school fees for some undergraduate programs such as Arabic and Islamic Studies, Education courses and some courses in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences such as Petroleum Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Statistics, Physics with Electronics, Bsc. Biology, Industrial Mathematics and Mathematics.

“Agriculture program operates free tuition from 100 to 300 levels. It combines quality education with moral and spiritual trainings so that products from the university can rise above prevalence the decadence among today’s youths,” he said.