By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Federal Lawmaker representing Oron Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Nse Bassey Ekpenyong is d3ad.

Oron’s federal constituency consists of five local government areas of Oron, Mbo, Udung Uko, Okobo, and Urueoffong Oruko.

As of the time of filing this report the family of late Ekpenyong, a native of Ebughu community in Mbo local government area is yet to officially confirm and announce his death.

And this is even though nobody including some of his kinsmen that were contacted appeared to know the cause of his death.

Some of them said they received the shocking news about his demise on the Oron People’s WhatsApp platform on Sunday.

However, it is being speculated in some quarters in the state capital that the late member of the House of Representatives had entered his room on Saturday night to take some rest and never woke up the following day Sunday.

According to speculations, Ekponyong domestic staff said when he arrived at his residence on Saturday evening he told them that he needed to lie down, to rest so that he could wake up by early on Sunday, but he never woke up.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the PDP said it has heard about Ekponyong’s demise, even though the family was yet to confirm it to the party.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Borono Bassey said the party would wait for the family to confirm his death before issuing a statement stressing, “We are yet to issue a statement on his demise, we are waiting for confirmation from the family”

