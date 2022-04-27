By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has assured that it would support the School Farm for School Meal, SF4SM, project recently introduced in public primary Schools in the State by African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation, ACAEDF/Land of Hope.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet who gave the assurance while officially flagging-off the project yesterday in Uyo, applauded the Non governmental Organisation for the innovation which aims at ensuring children develop passion for farming, among other objectives.

Etiebet who was represented by the Principal Education Officer, Mrs. Arit Unor, expressed concern that these days children have lost interest in farming practices as they now spend much of their time on the internet.

Her words: “I appreciate all the stakeholders here today, the implementing partners. I will like to express my excitement over this project What gets me more excited is that one of the aim and objectives of this project is to ensure our children develop that passion for farming and Agriculture.

“These days children don’t know anything about farming. So let’s not do anything to bring down this project, yes with our support, your support the aims of this project can be achieved. And all I pray and hope for is its sustainability. We all know as parents, that good nutrition boosts academic performance.

“All we know and aim for in the Ministry of Education is good academic performance of our children. Children are our hope for tomorrow, they are our future. And I can assure you effective monitoring and evaluation is going to be established”

In his opening remarks, Executive Director of ACAEDF/Land of Hope, Mr David Umem appreciated Danish Embassy, Nigeria for supporting the project, and Akwa Ibom State government for quick approval given to them to access the four Schools participating in the project.

“Also I thank the School Headmistress, Headmaster’s of the Schools, and the communities. Your commitment towards this project has been terrific. I assure you that this is a project that has come to stay. It actually started for some weeks now, today is the official opening ceremony.

“This project is a model that will be replicated in all Schools in Akwa Ibom State and all Schools in Nigeria. We thank the state government for giving us the opportunity to come and show that things like this can actually work in our society”, Umem said.

Addressing participants at the stakeholders meeting via zoom, representative of Danish Embassy, Nigeria, Mr. Paul Jacob Eriks, said all relevant stakeholders including parents, and School teachers must work towards the success of the project in the state.

He noted that Nigeria’s priority over food security and food safety was one of the main reasons the Embassy supported the project, stressing, “The kids are the foundation of the future of our world and it is extremely important that they get enough food for their development”

In his remarks Chairman Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA), Akwa Ibom State branch, Dr. Ime Udoh said the project would be the game changer in so many aspects of child development, adding that replicating the model across the country would benefit the state in particular and Nigeria generally in future.

Udoh added: “Farming to me is a game changer. People will always have the need for food. And a hungry Child cannot do well in School, you don’t need a sooth-sayer to tell you that. And I will like to say NMA will support this project till the end.

” We will be happy that the children are healthy enough to stay away from the hospital because, most times, why they are sick is because they are malnourished. So I am very delighted to support this project”

Giving background of SF4SM earlier, the Project Manager, Ms. Nyeneime Inyang listed the four select Primary Schools for pilot to include QIC Primary School Ikot Akpatek, in onna LGA, Govt. Primary school Idung offiong, in Eket LGA; St. Anne’s catholic school, Ifuho, Ikot Ekpene LGA and St. Michael’s School Effiat Offot, Uyo LGA.

“The SF4SM project is a 9-months project implemented in four select-primary Schools in the state. It ensures children get access to daily meals. The project targets feeding of 1,500 children daily for 65days which is approximately 97,500 meals prepared and distributed to the children.

“The project aims to address the pressing issue of lack of access to food at primary education level. Globally, it is estimated that there are 7.3million vulnerable children in need of school meals”, Ms. Inyang stated