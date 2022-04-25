By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, in Akwa Ibom State, Apostle John Okoriko who was abducted on Tuesday April 19, 2022 by gunmen has been released.

It could be recalled that the hoodlums had invaded the Cleric’s residence located within the Church premises at Ibekwe Akpan Nya community, Mkpat Enin local government area by 5pm, abducted him and escaped with him through a nearby bush.

However the first son Mr Levi Okoriko, broke the news of his father’s release from captivity via his Facebook page weekend.

A member of the Church, close to the victim’s family told newsmen in Uyo on Saturday evening that the Cleric was released by his abductors Friday afternoon, adding that he

even joined members of the Uyo branch of Church to worship and thank God, that Friday evening.

“There was great jubilation, and dancing during the Friday evening thanksgiving service which was tagged ” Service of Knowledge”, our source added.

Meanwhile the actual amount paid as ransom to secure his release could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Also the Police Public Relations Officer Mr. Odiko MacDon confirmed the Octogenarian’s release to newsmen on Saturday in Uyo.

“We are following up the matter professionally to ensure that the abductors are brought to book. However, we are not aware of any ransom paid to secure his release”, he simply said