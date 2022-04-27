By Dapo Akinrefon

A pro-All Progressives Congress, APC, group in Akwa Ibom State, Defenders of Akwa Ibom APC, yesterday, urged the national leadership of the party to probe reports on the alleged forgery committed by officials of the newly inaugurated state leadership of the party in Akwa Ibom State.

The group was reacting to remarks by chairman and secretary of the congress committee, Sheriff Banki and Yakubu Sule, that their signatures were forged to get the judgment that brought Stephen Ntukekpo to office as state chairman.

Recall that the Banki-led committee had earlier declared Mr. Austin Ekanem as the winner of the congress that was conducted last year.

However, Ntukekpo had filed a suit in court, contending that he was the person declared as winner by the congress committee.

Ntukekpo is backed by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

But Ekanem is backed by several other state leaders of the party including Senator John Akpanudoedehe, former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Donald Etiebet, former APC governorship candidates Nsima Ekere (2019), Umana Umana (2015) among others.

Drawing the attention of the party to the development, the group in a statement by its coordinator, Ibok Essein, said: “We are worried by this development that the person foisted on us as chairman has been ousted as having come to office through the wrong channel. The claim by the party’s agents that conducted the congress that their signatures were forged is enough damning evidence for the party to act to correct this abnormality.

“We say that the reign of illegality and wickedness will not lead the party anywhere and that the minority cannot afford to make progress along this path.”

Banki had alerted the APC of the forgery of his signature through a letter he sent to the then national chairman, Governor Buni, on January 11.

The letter was copied to the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the State Security Service, and the chairman of INEC.

He said in the letter: “As you may recall, you appointed me as the Chairman of the APC Congress Committee to Akwa Ibom State for the Ward, LGA, and State’s Congresses, and I acquitted myself creditably.

“I submitted the results and the reports accordingly, but to my utter dismay, my attention was drawn to a suit before a Federal High Court, Abuja, by one Stephen Ntukekpo, who swore to an affidavit and attached fake results sheets where my signature was forged and he declared himself the State Chairman-elect for Akwa Ibom State,” Bank said in the letter.