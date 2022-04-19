By Chioma Onuegbu & Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Akwa Ibom State chapter, have appealed to the new national leadership to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the party in the state ahead of the primaries.

They made the appeal, while reacting to the judgement of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which on March 17, 2022, sacked one Augustine Ekanem as state Chairman of APC in Akwa Ibom and recognised Stephen Ntukekpo as the authentic state chairman.

Speaking at the grand reception organised by Akwa Ibom in honour of National Secretary of defunct APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Leader of APC in the state, Atuekong Don Etiebet, noted that the new national leadership of the party was misinformed over the situation in the state.

Etiebet, who was chairman of the occasion, assured party faithful not feel disillusioned over the fresh leadership crisis as he and other key leaders from the state had met with the national leadership to inform them that Ntukekpo was mistakenly sworn-in as chairman.

He also explained that the activities of the CECPC, which performed the swearing-in of Ekanem and other state chairmen then were ratified and endorsed at the party national convention.

Etiebet added that the camp of Ntukekpo has not been able to produce a video of their congress or evidence showing that officials of the INEC monitored/observed their congress as they claimed.

He said: “The new leadership of the party erroneously and mistakenly sworn in an impostor as the state chairman of the party in Akwa Ibom and we are worried.

“But I want to tell you that the national leadership in performing that act was ill-informed, deceived and misinformed.“Immediately that happened, we took the needed steps to inform them properly and they have been informed properly. Augustine Ekanem had been sworn in by the CECPC alongside Chairmen of other 25 states of the federation.”

Also speaking, Managing Director Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, OGFZA, Mr. Umana Umana, said he doesn’t understand how someone, who was not present at the party congress supervised by INEC and officials of the party suddenly became the party state chairman.

Umana said they would continue to recognise Augustine Ekanem as the state chairman pending the outcome of the court case on the leadership crisis.

“I will like to add my voice by saying that on the status quo we stand. We will continue to recognislse Augustine Ekanem as the state chairman of our party. I believe that as a party, we should stay focused because these are all distraction.

“And we will like to appeal to the national leadership of our party that they should please save us from these distractions, so that we can focus on the task ahead, which is to win Akwa Ibom State Gvernment House in 2023.”

