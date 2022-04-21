By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE abductors of the founder of Solid Rock Church in Akwa Ibom State, Apostle John Okoriko are presently demanding the sum of N30million as ransom for his release.

A source close to the family who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, recalled that the suspected kidnappers had initially demanded the sum of one hundred million naira(N100m) for his release.

According to the family member the suspected kidnappers have been using the victim’s phone number to communicate with the family since Wednesday.

Our source who spoke in confidence explained that the family had told the abductors that they could not afford the N100million on Wednesday before they now decided to reduce the amount.

“This morning the man of God (Apostle Okoriko) called the family again and asked that his abductors are now looking for N30million ransom. But the family said they don’t have such money, they are still begging them”, the source said.

The source added that some stakeholders in the Church have, however requested the members to stop all social media postings to help security agencies in gathering intelligence over the Octogenarian’s abduction.

It could be recalled that Apostle John Okoriko was kidnapped at about 5pm on Tuesday in his residence located in the church premises, Ibekwe Akpan Nya in Mkpat Enin local government area of Akwa Ibom State.