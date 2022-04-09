.

• ‘How growing up in a police barrack shaped my life’

• Speaks on Akwa Ibom beyond oil

By Wale Akinola, Editor and Kennedy Mbele

Pastor Umo Eno has paid his dues as a successful entrepreneur and is now at the centre stage of political discourse throughout Akwa Ibom State. Not that he is entirely new in the politics of the peaceful and serene state.

During the Administration of Obong Victor Attah, he had his first stint in public office when he was appointed the Chairman of the State Hotels & Tourism Board, and under the incumbent government of Governor Udom Emmanuel, he was first appointed as the Executive Director of Agricultural Investment in the State Investment Corporation before he was promoted into the State cabinet as the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources.

Today, Eno is not only a top contender for the governorship of Akwa Ibom State on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023, he has also been endorsed for the top job by virtually all the key political stakeholders in the State, including Governor Emmanuel, Obong Attah, the State legislature, State cabinet, all LGA chairmen, and cross-section of church leaders led by the Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang.

In this interview, Eno tells the story of his endorsements and his plans for Akwa Ibom when he emerges governor in 2023.

Excerpts:

Congratulations on the endorsements coming from everywhere for your governorship bid. Governor Emmanuel has endorsed you. We are also aware of your endorsement by elders across Akwa Ibom State. You must have been doing something right for you to get all these endorsements. Tell us the story, how did the endorsements happen?

I want to thank God for this rare privilege. With all humility, I believe that the endorsements must be a result of the careful assessment of all the aspirants in the race. As you know, those endorsing me are high profile individuals, they are stakeholders in the State and they know all of us closely and they have been in the field in Akwa Ibom long enough to know everybody and, as we say in the village, everybody knows everybody. If you are a thief, the villagers know you and if you are a good person they know you. I want to believe, with all sense of humility, that they know each and every one of us, they know our capacity, competency and character.

These stakeholders are beyond those you will say you want to manipulate, they know the kind of leadership they want in the State, at this point in time. They know the past and present history of the State. They know fully that the present administration is a complete departure from the past in terms of security of lives and property. And today, we have peace, our businesses are thriving and our infrastructures are beginning to attract national attention. I think these stakeholders who are the custodians of our values elderly know the difference between good and bad. They prefer peace, stability and sustainability. A deep sense of modesty and humility, that’s why I believe they all prefer me and endorse me.

The endorsements have, no doubt, been huge, but we also know that there were pockets of opposition to the endorsement…

Opposition is normal and expected in politics. I would have been worried if there was no opposition because that would mean that we are not doing the right thing. “The truth is that all my brothers and co-aspirants for the office of the governor sought for and worked hard to be endorsed by key stakeholders”. And that’s the beauty of democracy because, in democracy, every candidate looks for endorsement, but it depends on who is endorsing you and what they believe in. As I said, these people (who endorsed me) are not just anybody. I suspect that if I get endorsed and you don’t get endorsed, I will be a source of envy. It is a natural process, so I don’t really think I should blame some of my co-aspirants who express their legitimate opposition.

Opposition can be a huge challenge in politics. What measures have you been able to put in place to reconcile these people in opposition?

I wouldn’t say it is opposition per se because we are all in the same party. For me, it is a family and I believe that, at the end of the day, the family will remain as one family. Whoever emerges, and I believe, I will be the one, I should be magnanimous enough to bring everybody together. That is one of the characteristics of leadership, namely the ability to manage success and bring everyone together under the same roof to see the need for unity, during the general elections.

Whether we like it or not, zoning has become part of Nigeria’s political system. How does your candidature fit into zoning in Akwa Ibom State?

I think that even the critics will agree that one thing we agreed on generally is that the governorship position is zoned to Uyo senatorial district and, so far, all the aspirants that picked the nomination forms are from Uyo Senatorial District. There is no question about that.

Obong Victor Attah started the first eight years of the Uyo senatorial district. He handed it over to Obong Godswill Akpabio for eight years in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district. Governor Emmanuel will be completing his eight years in 2023, for Eket senatorial district. So it has now rotated back to Uyo. So, there is no controversy or argument about that in our State

Usually, in Nigeria, many elected officials assume office unprepared. How prepared are you for the office of the governor?

Everything in life prepares you for destiny; from when you were born, to all the things you went through in life, including challenges. For example, everything prepared David for kingship. He was a shepherd in the bush with wild animals that prepared him to face Goliath. So, everything you go through in life, your education, interactions, and the people you have interacted with, prepare you for leadership. In my case, I am the son of a policeman.

I grew up in the barracks around this country. And you know, first of all, one of the things we know about barracks life is that it is real multicultural community life. There is no discrimination as there are people from all walks of life, all tribes and tongues: the good, the bad and the ugly. You meet all manners of people.

So, you grew up in the midst of all of these people. Then, my business life is quite challenging. To run a business and be able to keep that business for up to 30 years and it is still running and expanding, you need to be faithful in small and big things. You know how businesses are in Nigeria.

They shut down easily. I started my business officially on December 11, 1997, and, by the grace of God, we are still growing, making a profit and have branched to other areas and subsidiaries. I am in the hospitality and tourism industry. In the hotel business, you are more or less a servant to every guest.

You must be kind, courteous and humble in order to keep your guest coming back. In my own case, I am a very hands-on person. That means I am directly involved in serving the guests, cleaning the tables and making sure they feel important, etc. That prepares me for leadership.

Then, of course, I have had a stint in public life. During the administration of Obong Victor Attah, I was the Chairman of, the Akwa Ibom State Hotels and Tourism Board. Then, in this administration, I have been Executive Director, Agric Investment, and I have been saddled with the responsibility of pioneering a microfinance bank for farmers in the State from the beginning to the end and the bank is functioning successfully.

I pioneered the Directorate of Agric Investment in this State and we are doing very well. Currently, 50 youths are being trained in entrepreneurship in agribusiness and we have farms. Then I was appointed Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources. The truth is that I am a start-up person. It is a gift from God. I am good with start-ups. I have just completed my service as the State Commissioner for Land and Water Resources where we achieved so much within one year.

It is not that we are satisfied, but to have accomplished what we did in one year in line with His Excellency’s agenda is a big achievement. I am a pastor in a church, pastoring for the past 23 years. To the pastor, people are one of the most difficult things one can think of because, in doing that, you meet all kinds of people. So, talking about how I am prepared to be governor, these are some of the steps God has taken me through, in preparation for the work ahead. As you can see, my background teaches me humility, perseverance, patience, and long-suffering and yet I am able to remain focused to lead successfully in a tough business environment. To tell you the truth, one of the toughest jobs on earth is to pastor; that is if you are really a true pastor, because in pastoring you are leading people from the kingdom of darkness to the kingdom of light.

It takes a lot of effort, it is not just preaching from the pulpit but your lifestyle, everything must come together, for the congregation to even have faith in you and say yes, this is our pastor. At midnight, you will be called by members to attend to them when they are sick or they have issues. When women are in the labour room, you must be awake to pray for safe delivery; when someone dies, you are the consoler-in-chief, etc. I believe again that this is preparation for servant-leadership; that God is bringing me from pastoring a small flock of about 3000 members to pastoring 7.2 million Akwa Ibom people.

As a first-timer in Akwa Ibom State, I am amazed how Governor Udom Emmanuel and his predecessors have achieved huge successes in infrastructure, education, industrialization, etc. How do you intend to consolidate on that if you emerge as his successor?

By the grace of God, if God favours me in the primaries…the truth is that Governor Udom Emmanuel has done very well to step up the accomplishments of his predecessors. His government has opened up Akwa Ibom in the land, air and in sea. Ibom Deep Sea Port has just been licensed. His Excellency the governor is out of the country now to bring investors. We have a fertiliser plant and a petro-chemical plant coming up.

As the immediate past Commissioner for Land, I can tell you the number of factories the state is putting up. So, basically, my role is in the next dispensation will be to connect the dots and further the peace and prosperity of Akwa Ibom State. How do I do that? The area I believe we should go into now with all of these infrastructures should be creating jobs for our youths. The truth is that the unemployment index in the country is huge and Akwa Ibom is in Nigeria.

But, the beautiful thing for Akwa Ibom is that this governor has done so much, that all that is needed is someone to connect the dots and harvest these low hanging fruits and provide jobs for our people. To do that, I will concentrate on agric business if it pleases God to make me the next governor. Agriculture will give us so much to do, The full agric business chain is huge, open up agric hubs, put in place off-takers to connect the harvest to the market, etc. For example, Akwa Ibom’s green vegetation is all year round. So, you can bring in agronomists and they tell you the type of crop each part of the state is good for. So, you do full cassava planting and you have a full value chain, putting factories that will process the cassava into garri, starch, etc, and then, let people live in the farm and work in rotation, creating various agric hubs. Same for fashion hubs.

Our people still go to Aba to do embroidery and buttonholes. So, why can we not create a fashion hub and have a fashion village? There you could have 300 to 400 shops, give them out to young entrepreneurs willing to do business in that area and get full finishing equipment for fashion designers. With this in place, our fashion designers will not have to go to Aba to put finishing touches to their products. You can also look at how to give them businesses, e.g. giving them contracts to sew school uniforms. People from other states can also come to the fashion village to shop. Again, if I do 500 shops, I can give them the shops free on the condition that they will train two people. By so doing, I have taken 1, 500 people off the street.

If God gives me this privilege, in one year, without referring to the government, I will create 5, 000 jobs within one year. I have now in my room Made-in-Akwa Ibom shoes, if you see them you will marvel but finishing is the problem. People can be taken to China or brought from China, to teach finishing.

We can make school children’s shoes, boots for the police, military, para-military, NYSC, etc. I am from the private sector. The truth about all these is that it is only people from the private sector that can salvage this country. Everybody wants to go to Abuja for monthly allocation and the thing is getting low right now. But the private sector is surviving with ideas and creativity. We have about 25 banks doing business in Nigeria, they can’t make it if they are not creative.

You run the State as a business and even though you are not going to declare cash profit on your balance sheet, let your social contract with the people put them to the job so as to earn a living. What we have today is what I call ‘No more crumbs’. Our politicians just come, throw money for our youths to scramble for, and say they have empowered millions of people. How do you empower them by giving each a few Naira or buying them a second-hand car they cannot maintain? Ever since you have been doing that, how has it improved the lives of our people? It is just a temporary excitement. And, we cannot be doing the same thing always and expecting a different result.

We must change the narratives by creating jobs for our people. There are several other ways of creating genuine jobs. …We will focus on rural development, give the people roads and security in order to ensure peace. I have said it before that if we don’t provide jobs for our youths within the next two years, the next #EndSARS will be child’s play.

Education and IT appear to be crucial in achieving all these things you have mentioned. What do you plan to do in those sectors?

IT is key. Obong Attah started the Science Park. Unfortunately, the government that succeeded him abandoned it due to some personal squabbles, which is, again, very unfortunate. If that had continued the way Governor Udom literally continued every other project, Akwa Ibom would have been one of the top states in the country on IT. So, we intend to go on with that Science Park. Again, you create that village as a Science Village. In this government, Google is going to have a triangle in Akwa Ibom which will be an opportunity for our young people. Governor Udom Emmanuel has done so much that the next government comes in and connects the dots.

So, ICT will be championed when God chooses me to be the governor so that youths can begin to make a living through web programming, that is the writing, markup and coding involved in Web development, which includes Web content, Web client and server scripting and network security.

Then, education is key, very critical. It can be enhanced in several ways among which is skill acquisition. I will like our children to be taught entrepreneurship in schools so that they can be business-oriented, so they can become employers of labour. With our population of 7.2million people, even those selling pure water make money. I produce water myself so I know what I am talking about.

The truth is that the next phase of the economy of Akwa Ibom is to encourage small and medium enterprises. We need to support SMEs with booster packages and training with effective supervision. This will assist the youth to develop a mindset of business and enterprise. If people keep coming to give you money, they will be controlling your mind. We need to emancipate our people, that’s the kind of thing I have in mind.

You have enumerated so many things you want to do. We are praying with you that you will get there. These things require money and we know the situation of the country now, that is federal allocations are not coming out as they used to and IGR is nothing to write home about in most States. How do you intend to raise funds for your projects?

There are many ways to raise funds. How was I able to raise money as a private businessman to run the chain of businesses that I run? There are donor agencies all over the place.

You must be able to have sustainable development goals. African Development Bank and many institutions are supporting critical sectors in the nation’s economy. You also have to understand the procedures, protocols and policies that drive those fundings. We must begin to have rich businessmen, not just rich politicians, in Akwa Ibom State. I can create an industrial park like Agbara and industries come and I give them a level-playing ground with some tax holidays.

I am going to provide all that is needed to perform well in every location, but there will be an agreement, stating when the company will start its operations and the number of people it intends to hire. I have said this before, what Akwa Ibom needs now is a creative person who has done it before and can be trusted, in line with some measurable things he has done before. And, by the grace of God, I think I am that person

All indicators are that you will pick the PDP ticket. But the bigger challenge is the main opposition party, and the calibre of people there like Senators Godswill Akpabio, John Akpan Udoedehe… Are you scared that this could be a challenge?

David said that the God who had helped him to kill bears and lions in the bush will do the same in the case of Goliath. Everybody will be big one day. God uses the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty…So, you don’t get scared on a journey God sent you.

We are looking at the fact that the ‘federal might’ is behind the APC in Akwa Ibom State and this could be intimidating…

Akwa Ibom has seen ‘federal might’ before . When the present governor contested for his second term, we heard this story. I believe that Akwa Ibom has moved beyond that kind of intimidation. Our State wants a governor that will showcase concrete deliverables on specific timelines not a regime of showmanship. We have gone beyond the level of showmanship. Most parents know what they are passing through to provide pocket money for their children, several years after they graduated from universities and polytechnics. It breaks my heart to contemplate this anomaly… Again, the real truth is the need for some clean air. We can’t keep recycling the same people.

Your widespread endorsements are making many think that you have a godfather somewhere, with names like Obong Victor Attah, Governor Udom Emmanuel, and past and present senators coming up. Who among them is your godfather?

First, God is my Godfather and the leadership of Akwa Ibom people in politics, business, culture, and even the leadership of youths and women are also my godfathers… As I earlier said, these are highly respected people; they will not just leap before they look.

No, they look before they leap…What will you give to a principled and respected man like Obong Attah or Prelate Mbang to endorse you? What will you give to His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel to endorse you? What will you give to the caucus of Akwa Ibom members in the National Assembly, all the members of the State House Of Assembly or all the LGA Chairmen to endorse you? I think it is a favour from God.

Apostle Paul said he is the least of the apostles and not even fit to be an apostle but by the grace of God… I also think our top stakeholders must have done their analyses and looked at who would be able to move the State forward, building on the infrastructures and developmental strides of the past and present governors. As our people say it, ‘what an old man sees sitting down cannot be seen by a young man on top of a tree.

What are your plans for freeing Akwa Ibom from over-dependence on crude oil?

The present regime has already done so much in this regard. Ibom Air is a masterstroke and that’s not oil. We intend to go deeply into tourism. With Ibom Air, we can drive the traffic into Akwa Ibom and make the State a tourist haven. Ibom has already placed an order for ten (10) brand new, purpose-built A220 aircraft with Airbus, and when they arrive, we plan to take on the international routes, especially the West African routes.

So we are moving away from oil already and with agric development, ICT infrastructure and tourism, Akwa Ibom will get there before others.

We should be able to move the State to a level that we don’t have to look up to Abuja every month…Among all the States in the South-South talking about ‘beyond oil’, Akwa Ibom is the only State practically taking steps towards ‘beyond oil. All that is needed is just a serious, deliberate and knowledgeable businesslike follow-up in those areas I have highlighted.

Do you want to make politics your career or do you just want to serve Akwa Ibom in a special way?

Things are no more as easy as they used to be. Every government needs ideas and creativity now to succeed. It’s ideas that drive the developed world. So, anyone aspiring to lead a people must have creativity and ideas on how modern societies work. It is just natural, otherwise, you keep doing the same thing and keep reinventing the wheel.

We need people that have made their marks in the private sector, who know how to make a profit and not just depend on monthly allocation from Abuja, without which, salaries cannot be paid. No, we must go beyond this, with the power of creative ideas that work, whether in the private or public sector. This is the realistic and achievable goal and next level of Akwa Ibom State; and by the grace of God, we will get there.

