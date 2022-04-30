.

Contrary to the false alarm raised by some mischief-makers, the ongoing PDP Adhoc delegate election conducted by the Ibrahim Umar led committee is going on peacefully and orderly, our reporters who monitored the exercise report.

Reports from across the state indicate that the exercise which is taking place in the 31 local government areas of the state is going on peacefully and according to laid down extant rules as enshrined in the Constitution of the PDP and guidelines for the conduct of the Primaries which he said is also monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

A PDP chieftain from Onna LGA who did not want his name in print described as false and misleading claims by a former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ephraim Inyang, that the process is rigged. He said contrary to what some failed politicians and alarmists will want the world to believe,

… “party members who were prepared to contest or vote for their preferred candidate are doing so ay their wards, while those who thought they can stay in Uyo and rig the polls are the ones lamenting on social media and crying over an imaginary rigging”, he said.

“Some people think the election is won on social media but the truth is that all politics is local and only those who connect with the grassroot can claim to be popular with the voters”.

He noted that Akwa Ibom people have already made up their minds to support only aspirants who are peace-loving and reject those who have violence and bloodletting in their DNA and commended party members for their mature and peaceful conduct during the exercise.

“Materials for the Adhoc delegate election arrived on time and everything has been going on peacefully. In the end, the people, only the people have the final answer and only those they vote for will emerge as Adhoc delegates and are the ones that will vote for their preferred candidate to emerge as flagbearer”, he said.