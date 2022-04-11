By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN Edo State House of Assembly hopeful, Olabisi Akpaida has pledged adequate representation to the people of Akoko-Edo Constituency II if nominated and eventually wins the election.

Akpaida made this commitment to the people when she met with the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Women Leaders, Youth Leaders and others from the five wards that make up the constituency in Igarra.

She said communication remains key for development and promised to establish a community radio to open up the area to the outside world.

She said “We know the potentials available in our constituency and the entire local government and there is need to change the narrative which is why I am offering myself to serve you all.

“One thing that has been lacking is communication disconnect between out representative since 1999 and the people, this we need to change and I need your support to lead this progression.

“The women and youths remain the drivers of any economy yet they remain the most neglected in our political clime, this is why I appeal for your support to ensure that I clinch the party’s ticket and then together win the election because since Akoko-Edo became a local government in 1963, no female had represented us in the house. This is our time.”

Akapaida said there is a new dimension to politics which members of her constituency need to key into.