Former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on political matters, Pst Arex Akemotubo, has felicitated with His Excellency, Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, the Deputy Governor of Delta State and Nigeria’s most loyal Deputy Governor as he today marks his auspicious birthday anniversary celebration in grandstyle.

This was contained in a press release made available to some group of Journalists in Warri, Delta State on Saturday, 16th of April, 2022.

Pst Arex Akemotubo, former Governor Okowa’s aide attached to the office of the Deputy Governor stated that even before Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro became the Deputy Governor, his leadership style has been priceless and can never be quantified. He added that His Excellency, Otuaro has worked to improve the lives of others that his boss had made things work out for them easily and improved automatically.

The statement reads in parts: “Your thoughts, words, and deeds are painting the world around people.

Sir, what counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived; it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that matters most!”

“You have never gotten tired of doing well for people. Only those who have learned the power of sincere and selfless contribution experience life’s deepest joy and true fulfillment. One never knows when a moment and a few sincere words can have an impact on life! “

“Your Excellency, you have always made life a little sparkle wherever you go! The sun loves the moon so much, that it has to die every evening to let the moon breathe! You are the kind of person others admire, can count on, and trust.

This is wishing you a remarkable birthday celebration.

Happy Birthday our beloved Principal”.