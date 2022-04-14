By Ibrahim Kegbegbe

The Presidential aspirant for the 2023 general election, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has joined other members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria in wishing the Commander General of the Group, Dr Abubakar Umar Bakori, a happy birthday celebration.

Ajadi is a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria in which he has been awarded the Assistant Commandant, Inter-Governmental Affairs in his jurisdiction, Ogun State.

He said Bakori has been an outsounding officer whose contribution to the development of the national security of the nation, Nigeria, is worth emulating.

He said that Bakori is one of the gallant and intelligent officers who Nigerians need their security experience to tackle the general insecurity, wishing him more wisdom and knowledge to carry out this important expectation.

“I wish you long life and prosperity in sound health to celebrate more birthday celebrations on earth,” he said.