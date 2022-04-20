By Ibrahim Kegbegbe

The Youth Presidential Aspirant of the new Nigeria’s mandate, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, attended the grand finale of a football competition in his ward, Ibafo community, Ogun State, on the 18 April 2022 where he promised to support the youth with athletic empowerment.

Ajadi who graced the event with his entourage witnessed the sports activity between the two teams, Ibafo All-Stars and Future Bright Stars, from starting to end which enabled him to enjoin the players of the two teams to always put the ball on the ground for spectators to enjoy the effect of sportsmanship in them.

Ajadi, who gave his first observation after the first half of the game, added that the Organizers had done a great job by displaying sincerity, honesty and trustworthiness from the commencement day of the competition to the final day.

While giving his remark after the blowing up the final whistle by the referee, Ajadi said the Ibafo community has grown up enough to have a mini stadium and promised to build it if the opportunity of becoming the president of Nigeria came to pass in 2023.

After rounding off his words of encouragement, he donated funds as support to the organizers and gave cash prizes to the first and second of each team.

“All the teams that participated in this great competition have done well and they should all believe that they are all winners because the 2023 presidential election belongs to the youths,” he said.

The match ended up with Ibafo All-Stars beating up the Future Bright Stars by 2-1.