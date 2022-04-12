Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, on Tuesday, April 12th in
Lagos unveiled its state-of-the-art Tier 3 data centre for commercial use, declaring its
mission to help provide perfect uptime and peerless security for servers it houses as
well as cloud services for businesses and government establishments across the
country.
Awarded the high-end Tier 3 ANSI/TIA-942 certification by EPI, the world’s leading
certification body for data centres, the Airtel ultra-modern data centre runs on superior
technology that enables it to perform efficiently in Nigeria’s tropical climate while also
providing multiple paths and backups to its users.
Commenting on the data centre, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel
Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said the launch of its data centre for commercial use
is in response to its overarching objective of promoting digital inclusion as well as
creating unfettered access and opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses, and other
organizations to enjoy premium data centre services in a world-class and reliable
facility.
“With over 20 years of extensive telecoms, technological and consumer-empowering
operations in Nigeria, we are best positioned to support businesses and government
establishments with an incomparable data centre that will help advance commerce and
ultimately expand the nation’s economy, driving growth and prosperity for entrepreneurs
and consumers.
Ogo Ofomata, Director, Airtel Business, Airtel Nigeria, commented: “We are inspiring
and pioneering a new wave in Nigeria’s data centre landscape as we offer a
compelling and affordable data centre to both large enterprises and small and medium
scale businesses. Through our data centre, businesses will benefit from uninterrupted
power and hyper-secure storage for servers and data transmission equipment for
various sizes of private and public sector establishments,” she said.
During his tour of the facility, which is in Lekki, Lagos, the Commissioner for Science and
Technology, Lagos State, Hakeem Fahm, commended Airtel for its investment in the
development of science and technology in Lagos State, noting that the Airtel data centre
aligns with the State’s mega city plan, especially regarding the government’s aspirations
in technology.
“I commend the management of Airtel Nigeria for their impactful contributions in Lagos
State and the country at large, thanks to their innovative drive in Technology,” he said,
adding that, “this data centre has further contributed to placing the State as a
technology hub in the country at large.”
The Airtel Data Centre would begin full operations immediately. The tier 3 data centre
possesses multiple paths for power and cooling, as well as redundant systems that
allow staff to work on the setup without taking it offline.
The Airtel data centre is positioned to power vast financial, communications, and other
forms of enterprises – both large and small – in Nigeria