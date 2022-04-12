Caption: General manager, Enterprise Network, Airtel Nigeria, Rowland Akintunde; Lagos state commissioner of Science and Technology, Hon. Hakeem Fahm; Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil and Director, Airtel Business, Ogo Ofomata, during the launch of Airtel Data Center in Lagos on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, on Tuesday, April 12th in

Lagos unveiled its state-of-the-art Tier 3 data centre for commercial use, declaring its

mission to help provide perfect uptime and peerless security for servers it houses as

well as cloud services for businesses and government establishments across the

country.

Awarded the high-end Tier 3 ANSI/TIA-942 certification by EPI, the world’s leading

certification body for data centres, the Airtel ultra-modern data centre runs on superior

technology that enables it to perform efficiently in Nigeria’s tropical climate while also

providing multiple paths and backups to its users.

Commenting on the data centre, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel

Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said the launch of its data centre for commercial use

is in response to its overarching objective of promoting digital inclusion as well as

creating unfettered access and opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses, and other

organizations to enjoy premium data centre services in a world-class and reliable

facility.

“With over 20 years of extensive telecoms, technological and consumer-empowering

operations in Nigeria, we are best positioned to support businesses and government

establishments with an incomparable data centre that will help advance commerce and

ultimately expand the nation’s economy, driving growth and prosperity for entrepreneurs

and consumers.

Ogo Ofomata, Director, Airtel Business, Airtel Nigeria, commented: “We are inspiring

and pioneering a new wave in Nigeria’s data centre landscape as we offer a

compelling and affordable data centre to both large enterprises and small and medium

scale businesses. Through our data centre, businesses will benefit from uninterrupted

power and hyper-secure storage for servers and data transmission equipment for

various sizes of private and public sector establishments,” she said.

During his tour of the facility, which is in Lekki, Lagos, the Commissioner for Science and

Technology, Lagos State, Hakeem Fahm, commended Airtel for its investment in the

development of science and technology in Lagos State, noting that the Airtel data centre

aligns with the State’s mega city plan, especially regarding the government’s aspirations

in technology.

“I commend the management of Airtel Nigeria for their impactful contributions in Lagos

State and the country at large, thanks to their innovative drive in Technology,” he said,

adding that, “this data centre has further contributed to placing the State as a

technology hub in the country at large.”

The Airtel Data Centre would begin full operations immediately. The tier 3 data centre

possesses multiple paths for power and cooling, as well as redundant systems that

allow staff to work on the setup without taking it offline.

The Airtel data centre is positioned to power vast financial, communications, and other

forms of enterprises – both large and small – in Nigeria