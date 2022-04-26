.

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

UNITED Nigeria Airline, UNA, has entered into a partnership with Wakanow, a travel tech company, to provide greater value to customers by delivering real-time inventory and flight schedules.

Chief Executive Wakanow, Mr Adebayo Adedeji, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said with the support of Wakanow, the airline would concentrate on its core mandate which is moving travellers across the country, while the company would ensure travellers had the best-in-class booking experience.

Adedeji said: “We are excited to commence this partnership with United Nigeria. We have promised our customers that we are the best plug for their local and international travels.

‘’We will continue to deliver on this promise and with this partnership, we have gone a step further to delight African travellers.’’

In her remark, Chief Commercial Officer, Wakanow, Mrs Adenike Macaulay, added that with the integration, Nigerians would rest assured of a seamless booking experience for domestic flights with the airline.

“Our expertise as an innovative travel tech company is a great value addition to the airline which will be leveraged extensively as we deepen our partnership. We would be upping the ante of the booking experience of UNA as a partner,” she said.

Also, Chairman/Chief Executive of United Nigeria Airlines, Mr. Obiora Okonkwo, said in his remarks: “United Nigeria is glad to have Wakanow as a partner to provide this bespoke service to us in delivering best-in-class booking services.

‘’We are sure that their support for United Nigeria will aid our growth and overall success in the aviation industry.”

Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, UNA, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said as the airline continued to evolve and take on more destinations, the potential of the tourism sector of Nigeria would all be better known.

Okonkwo said: “Wakanow has demonstrated leadership in the travel industry, and we are sure that this will impact our airline as well and provide the travelling public with not only a booking platform but also other services.

It will complement United Nigeria’s objective of uniting cities, cultures, businesses, friends and associates through the delivery of safe and exceptional flight experiences to its customers.”