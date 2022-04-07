By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State traders have pledged the sum of N500 million to support the presidential campaign of Governor Udom Emmanuel, and urged him to accept the call by the Brekete Family Media to join the race by purchasing the nomination form for him.

They also announced their concluded plans to close their shops on Saturday to organize a mega rally in Uyo as a show of support to governor Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Pastor Umo Eno.

Speaking during with newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday, the President of the Traders Association, Mr. Idorenyin Raphael said the traders carried out a thorough appraisal of the contenders for the presidential seat, and came to the conclusion that Udom Emmanuel remains the best.

Raphael who described Emmanuel as the most traders- friendly Governor the state has ever produced, noted that most Akwa Ibom traders have become employers of labour and successful businessmen because of the

three years interest free loans they benefitted from under his administration.

His words: “Now, that Nigeria has challenges, now that Nigeria has a problem, we need such a performer in the person of Udom Emmanuel. We are asking him to run for the office of the President. He shoud not be silent, he has what it takes to transform Nigeria.

.

“He is a promise keeper. He said he was going to appoint traders into his government as aides. We were thinking it’s politics. But within 30 days in office, he appointed me as his Special Assistant on Traders Matters.

“He also appointed four other traders as his aides on projects Monitoring and Market Monitoring. He promised to donate buses to the traders and also promised to provide interest free loans of N2billion to traders.

The interest free loan was paid in batches.

“We are about to launch another batch which is about 4billion naira. So we are standing with Governor Emmanuel for his unparallel interest in our welfare and progress.

“Previous administrations did not pay attention to the informal sector, but today you cannot see us moving around begging Governor for money because Governor Udom Emmanuel has shown us how to create wealth”

Raphael, who is also the Special Assistant to the Governor on Traders Matters, disclosed that they printed over 5,000 T-shirts and thousands of umbrellas for the presidential project.

He maintained that Nigerian’s needs a leader with proven track records of performance, competence, and capacity to fix the country, adding, “We are going to donate over 500 million naira to support his presidential campaign”

On the governorship position of the state in 2023, the Governor’s aide said that the traders support Udom Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Pastor Umo Eno.

“Don’t forget that traders are delegates in primary election of the party. I can mention so many of them who own shops and are our members. On Saturday we are going to close our markets just for our man, a trader of proven integrity”

Speaking on behalf of Akwa Ibom market women, Mrs. Magdalene Udom commended the Governor for rescuing women from the hands of ticket collectors who molest them with no sympathy, and assured him of their full support.