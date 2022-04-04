Ahimsa Entertainment, a distribution company, has now announced that they have acquired the project’s theatrical rights in the US. They took to their Twitter page to express happiness over grabbing the film’s rights along with Hamsini Entertainment. Their post read, “With a record number of screens planned and premiere shows for fans, we look forward to providing a grand release for you and your family to enjoy.”

Vijay is one Tamil star who enjoys a huge fan following overseas after Rajinikanth, and film lovers in the US are kicked about regular updates from the social media account of the distribution house.

The final number of theatres in the US will be announced in a few days. At present, Rajamouli’s RRR is enjoying a dream run in the country. But fans of Vijay hope that with two more weeks left for the release of Beast, the highest grossing Telugu movie’s box office juggernaut will witness a decline.

Meanwhile, team Beast has released a new still from the movie; it features Vijay in multiple postures. One of them features him riding a motorbike while the other has him wielding a big gun.

It is known that Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast will hit the screens on April 13 across the globe. Actor-politician Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies had recently announced that they have bagged its theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu. The movie’s rights in Telugu states, Kerala and Karnataka were also updated by the makers recently.

The regular theatre booking for the film has begun in a handful of theatres in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and in the GCC region; this is apart from the exclusive fan shows which have been organized by the fans of Vijay.