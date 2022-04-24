The Atobaase of Yorubaland and globally acclaimed oil & gas subsea production expert, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to mourn over the passing unto glory of the revered Yoruba monarch and longest-serving king of the Oyo Empire, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi iii, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo.

Barely one week ago had the Alaafin sent a heartwarming 50th birthday congratulatory full-page advert in the Thisday Newspaper in honor of the Atobaase, who turned 50 years on the 16th of April 2022.

Speaking on the monarch’s demise, Atobaase Dr. Babajide Agunbiade said, “it is with great sadness that I learned that my royal father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi iii, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo, has joined his ancestors

“The last time I spoke with Iku Baba Yeye was precisely a week ago on my birthday when he called from his sickbed to wish me happy birthday and prayed for my family and me; he also let me know that he directed his director of media to put a full-page congratulatory Advert for me in Thisday Newspaper

He went further; “Oba Adeyemi and I have had a very special relationship, and he wholeheartedly took me from the moment we met. He was a father, a confidant, an intellectual, an encyclopedia of knowledge, a generous to a fault, kindhearted genius, and ruler. He is a once-in-a-generation enigma. I feel blessed and privileged to have been so close to him and to share many moments and memories of him.

“This is a very painful loss. May the Luminous Gardens of Al-Jannah be open for his departed soul as Almighty God forgive all his trespasses while on earth and give those left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The birthday goodwill message published last Saturday, April 16th, is the last official act Oba Adeyemi is known to have performed. In the message, Alaafin praised the virtues of Dr. Agunbiade, saying, “…On Behalf of the chief and council, I wish my son a worthy and cheerful happy birthday celebration. Your service and impact have brought progress to the Oyo kingdom and, indeed, the enter Yorubaland!

“To a great ambassador of the Yoruba Race, Happy 50TH Birthday, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE, the Atóbaáse of Yorubaland. May your fire never go out, and I wish you 50 more years in good health!”

It would be recalled that last year, 2021, the Alaafin conferred one of the highest titles of Atobaase of the entire Yorubaland on Dr. Agunbiade, FNSE, for his outstanding service and contribution to the development of the Oyo kingdom, Yorubaland, and humanity.