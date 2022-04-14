By Gabriel Ewepu & Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Thursday, released 40,000 metric tonnes of food.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, flagged off the ‘Emergency Release of Assorted Food Commodities to the Poor and Vulnerable Nigerians’ at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, Camp in Karmajiji, in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

He noted that it is imperative for the Buhari-led administration to release the assorted food commodities to these vulnerable Nigerians who had found themselves in this predicament.

He added that incessant banditry attacks have displaced many farming communities in some states, disrupted their source of livelihood and rendered them homeless.

The emergency release of 40,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities was for the displaced/vulnerable populace in states including FCT, Federal Ministries, Poultry Associations and Feed Millers.

He said: “The incessant banditry attacks have displaced many farming communities in some States, disrupted their source of livelihood and rendered them homeless of which some are currently taking shelter around the schools, mosques and churches.

“Many of these households are in dire need of food assistance to ameliorate their sufferings as they are facing untold hardship and food scarcity.

“Also, the high prices of Maize in the open market has affected the cost of production of poultry feeds and consequently, the availability of the products thereby threatening the poultry industry which has been a major employer of labour for decades.

“Furthermore, with the rising prices of food item across the country which has been attributed to insecurity, high fuel prices, the purchasing power of the public servants has been eroded making food accessibility difficult and challenging.

“In the light of the above, and as part of the Federal Government of Nigeria, effort to ensure food security and alleviate poverty, Mr. President, Muhammad Buhari has approved the release of 40,000MT of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve to the vulnerable Nigerians to cushion the effects of rising prices of food items.”

However, he solicited support from Nigerians, organizations to address food availability issues and prices.

“I wish to state here that political commitment is absolutely fundamental for addressing the food security challenge, but it is not the complete answer. Strengthening food systems and chains is a shared responsibility.

“Governments, industry and consumers all have a vital role and must work together to ensure ‘farm to the table’ food security’,” he pointed out.

Reacting, the District High Chief of Karmajiji, Yunusa Abudlahi, said, “I want to commend the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s policies in the agricultural sector from 2015.”

Also, one of the IDPs, Usman Garba, said, “I am very happy because at least this effort of the government will help so many people including my family and other people around me.”

