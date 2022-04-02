By Chris Onuoha

Lagos: The ongoing clean up initiative to bring sanity and imbibe the culture of cleanliness among traders in the local markets in Lagos was yet carried out last week March 24, when a group of volunteers visited the Oniwaya Market, Agege.

The exercise, an initiative by Nestlé Nigeria Maggi in collaboration with African Cleanup Initiative (ACI), an NGO was aimed at the

company’s ambition towards sustainability goals to advance the health of the planet and cutting greenhouse gas emissions to achieve net zero by 2050.

This also falls in line with Lagos State Ministry of Envrionment’s plans to keep the city clean and clear all the drainages against the rainy season at the corner.

Maggi, an iconic brand from Nestlé Nigeria teamed up with the volunteers from ACI, swept the market streets and the environs, clearing up the debris and collecting some waste materials for reclying.

At the seen, traders who were pleased with exercise appreciated the gestures of the volunteers, while environmentalists among the volunteers gave the traders counseling on how to maintain and imbibe cleanliness aatitude all time.

Speaking, the Category and Marketing Manager for Culinary, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Nwando Ajene said, “Our company is leading efforts in tackling post consumption waste management through various initiatives including this clean-up exercise. In addition to removing waste from the environment, we are also raising awareness and promoting behavioral change, which are both very critical to achieving a cleaner environment through proper waste management.

“We are happy to partner with the African Cleanup Initiative

(ACI), and all the Nestlé volunteers who have come out today to show their

commitment to rejuvenating our planet.”

Also commenting, Alexander Akhigbe, the founder of of African Cleanup Initiative (ACI) mentioned that ACI is proud to cleanup Oniwaya Market, Agege with Maggi.

“Volunteers from both teams demonstrated

a high level of enthusiasm that aided the effective waste removal efforts. This

partnership with MAGGI also serves as an added opportunity for ACI to ‘environgelize’ for environmental sanity and sustainability.

“We are also happy with the opportunity to donate cleaning tools like packers and brooms to the market team which was supported by Maggi,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nestlé as a global food producing brand has over time shown committment to packaging and delivering her products in ways that are safe to continuously protect the environment for future generations.

The company has also announced ambitious sustainability goals to advance the health of our planet, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions to achieve net

zero by 2050, thereby, recognizing that multi-stakeholder action is required to achieve this objective and is therefore working with partners including other stakeholders in the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), Wecyclers and Chanja Datti and ACI on the management of post-consumer packaging plastic materials.

According to the company’s statement, these collaborative efforts will help to advance Nestlé’s vision that none of its

packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfills or as litter, in oceans, lakes or

rivers.

Stating further, it quoted, “In 2021 alone, over 4,756.5TMT of plastic waste was removed from the environment through the collection initiatives and community projects of FBRA and Nestlé Nigeria partnerships with Wecyclers and Chanja Datti. A total of 99.4 Kilograms of solid waste including 4.1 Kilograms of recyclable waste was removed from the environment during the recent market clean-up exercise. The collected waste was segregated and sent for further processing.”