…As bandits attack Sabo GRA, Tudu & Barakallahu communities

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Barely 24 hours after bomb experts from the Kaduna Police Command defused an Improvised Explosive Device ( IED) at the Rigasa community in Kaduna State, some few metres from the Kaduna Rigasa Train station, another IED concealed in a Jerry can was found in the area on Friday, causing fear and confusion amongst the residents.

Journalists gathered that “residents of Shanono area of Rigasa community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state discovered the improvised ‎Explosives Device (IED) on Friday, barely 24 hours after an IED concealed in a bucket was found in the community.

According to a resident, “children in the community discovered Friday’s object in a a jerrycan covered with a black nylon.”

” It was placed very close to a stream in the community.It was kept at the same spot where the Thursday IED was discovered. We don’t know what is happening in this community. It was my elder’s brother wife that rushed to inform me that the children found another bomb inside Jerrycan.Security agencies were deployed in the area.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna State, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said anti-bomb their anti-bomb squad team were mobilised to the area which was cordoned off so as to protect the people from getting hurt while their men defuse the device.

“Be more vigilant wherever you are in the State,” Jalige told Kaduna people.

Meanwhile, locals at Tudu community near Keke in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State,alleged that bandits in military uniform invaded the community on Wednesday and abducted over 100 locals.

They alleged that the bandits had attacked the community twice this week

At the Sabo GRA on the outskirts of Kaduna, residents had sleepless night as bandits were alleged to have forcefully gained access into some houses.

There were however, unconfirmed report that the Sabo GRA residents together with the security agencies and local vigilantes, had confronted the bandits and gave them a hot chase.

There were also reports of gunshots at the Barakallahu community where, it was alleged, a number of bandits terrorised the residents on Thursday night.

Journalists were yet to get Police reaction on the incidences.