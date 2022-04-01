By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Gunmen on Thursday night allegedly killed an operative of the Ebubeagu Security outfit, Iboko Christian, in the State.

The victim, said to be a graduate, joined the Security operative due to his inability to secure a job.

He was said to have been attacked by the gunmen who trailed him to his house in Nduogbuovu community in Izzi local government area.

The lawmaker representing Izzi East Constituency in Ebonyi Assembly, Anthony Nwegede confirmed the ugly incident.

The lawmaker, who is an ally of the slain Ebubeagu operative, said the attackers robbed the victim of his money and motorcycle before killing him.

Nwegede, who condemned the killing, said the matter has been reported to the police for investigation.

His death comes barely a week after a commander of the security outfit was killed in Ezza North Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that in January 2022, another member of the Security outfit, identified as Sunday Nwafor, was shot dead by gunmen and then beheaded in Ekpelu, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Again in January, another member of the security outfit, Ifeanyi Orogbo was killed and his remains partially burnt by the assailants.

The victim was killed in Igweledeoha, Amagu, in the Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria