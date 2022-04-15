Africa’s foremost Life Coach and Behavioural Change Psychologist, Lanre Olusola fondly called The Catalyst, will receive an honorary doctoral degree in Behavioural Change from Escae Benin University on April 15.

The ceremony which will take place in Victoria Island, Lagos will see Olusola alongside other honourees being recognized for his pioneering efforts in life coaching in Africa and for his works and contributions to humanity which have continued to create an impact on the lives, thoughts, and creativity of others.

The Governing Council and the Senate of the University cited among others, his exceptional and outstanding contribution in the areas of youth development, coaching, behavioural change development, business development, leadership, and philanthropy as some of the reasons the Honorary Doctorate Degree is being conferred on him.

The conferment event will be graced by a small-sized group of representatives from the coaching industry, government & business leaders, and key players in the tech and entertainment industries.

According to the school’s leadership, this honour is as a result of “Mr Olusola’s extensive contributions in the human capital and capacity development industry. Olusola is also recognized as a trailblazer who has revolutionized the coaching industry in Africa”.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the leadership and everyone at the Escae Benin University for this honour.” said Lanre Olusola. “As someone who is also undertaking a doctorate degree in coaching and mentoring, it feels like a full-circle moment to be recognised for my contributions to the African coaching industry. It’s really exciting to be recognised for doing what one loves” he said.

The Chief Catalyst at the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy (OLCA), Olusola has spent more than 2 decades building great businesses and leaders in different sectors of the economy in Nigeria and across different parts of the world. He has garnered years of experience and expansive studies in the fields of Psychology, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Performance Improvement Management, Human Cognitive-Behavioral Psychology, Meta Medicine, Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), Matrix Reimprinting, and more.

Olusola also serves as an executive director at EbonyLife Media and is a Board of Trustee member at the International Coach Federation (ICF) Nigeria. He is the creator of the ESP and VSP 5-star performance models which have been used globally, one of the many beneficiaries being Stanford University’s Affiliate Faculty, the Institute for Venture Design. He is the founder of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN) and a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants.